Charleston Animal Society's (CAS) 2019 Paws in the Park was held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. The 5K walk and run, held in lieu of CAS' annual Chili Cook-Off and Oyster Roast, was a fundraiser for injured, sick and abandoned dogs.
CAS estimates around 1,500 people were involved in Saturday's event including sponsors, volunteers and participants. There were 1,017 registered participants in the 5K.
"It was soggy, wet and cold but, our community showed up for the animals. This warmed all of our hearts. We are beyond grateful for all the support. Thank you to everyone who participated to make it a great day for the animals," said CAS President and CEO Joe Elmore.
CAS says their annual chili cook-off event will resume on Nov. 21, 2020 at the same location as the pet walk. To view the 2019 Paws in the Park race and donation results visit runsignup.com/pawsinthepark.