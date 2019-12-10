Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum hosted a free Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service aboard the USS Yorktown on Saturday, Dec. 7 to honor the 25 known South Carolinians who were killed during the 1941 Japanese attack.
The Japanese used more than 350 aircraft during the hour-and-15-minute attack on Pearl Harbor. More than 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians were killed. In total, more than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were destroyed or damaged, including eight battleships.
The service, organized together with Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10624, included a wreath laying, tolling of a bell and a traditional gun salute. Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston (Ret.) was the featured speaker.