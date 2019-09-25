Pickleball training sessions begin Oct. 9, 10 and 11 at the Mount Pleasant Recreation courts at Miriam Brown Community Center on Thursday and Friday at 10 and 11, Park West Wednesday evenings, and the Town Hall Gym on Friday at 1:30 pm. For exact times and details please call the Recreation department at 843-884-2528. For private lessons and advanced groups call Mary Kennerty at 843-442-7430. Paddles are available on site.
A Pickleball Professional Coach, Kennerty has an extensive racket sports background including initiating the Clemson Women’s Athletic program. Kennerty was named U.S. Professional Tennis Association’s (USPTA) Coach of the Year and has just returned from a summer in Bozeman, Montana training with Jack Huczek, a national champion.
Pickleball is a version of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. Come out and learn to play the newest sport in the USA: fun, fast, aerobic, and intense. Within minutes of playing the heart beat goes up and you are getting fast exercise. To register call the recreation department at 843-884-2528 or call Mary Kennerty at 843-442-7430.