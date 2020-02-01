Pleasant Speakers, a local area club of Toastmasters International, has inducted new members in to the club.
The induction ceremony was lead by Craig VanSickle, CL, vice president of membership and long-time member of Pleasant Speakers. Under Craig’s leadership five new toastmasters participated in the ceremony. The participants were Yessi Boudy, Kelsey Gagnon, Mark Mortensen, Russell Strope and Hannah Weaver.
“I am always learning something new at meetings and after only a few months of attending meetings I already notice a difference in my public speaking skills," Strope said.
In fact, improving public speaking skills is one of the benefits of joining Toastmasters. Other potential growth opportunities include building leadership skill, personal growth, networking, building self-confidence and self-awareness.
“I’ve had my eyes on Toastmaster for years. When I moved to Mount Pleasant, I finally joined. This group is fantastic. I am comfortable having fun with failure with my fellow Toastmasters. I look forward to growing and learning in the meetings to come," Weaver said.
In addition to self-improvement, Toastmasters International’s mission encourages each of its members to stand-by each other, to welcome anyone who is interested in developing confidence, and to share what is learned through mentoring, and through respectful and constructive feedback.
Pleasant Speakers Toastmasters Club #7783 invites guests to attend meetings, which are open to any adult. Meetings are 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays, every month, at Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union, 847 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Anyone may attend. There is no prior experience or club membership required to join. Membership fees are nominal.
For more information, visit 7783.pleasantspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org.