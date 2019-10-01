Two hundred and sixty-six East Cooper elementary students received new shoes and socks on Saturday, Sept. 21, on behalf of the Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant and the East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club. Thirty Rotarians were joined by Roteract, Interact and youth exchange students as they worked together on Project Happy Feet. Club members measured the children’s feet, assisted them with shoe selections and guided the kids and their parents through the check out registers at the Mount Pleasant Target Store.
The kids receiving footwear were identified by the schools they attend, and Rotary donated all the footwear. The children were thrilled to receive the new shoes and those helping in the distribution of shoes and socks shared in their delight. This annual event is always a source of many laughs and smiles.
Local businesses which partnered in the project were Target and Dockery’s on Daniel Island. Rotary is an international club dedicated to local and worldwide service. The club welcomes community business partners in the undertaking of its service projects and also welcomes individuals interested in joining the club. For further information on working with Rotary International or becoming a Rotary club member, contact Jerry George, President of the Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant, at (843)276-3779.