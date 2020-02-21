Berkeley County Government, in partnership with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDOG), is updating the hazard mitigation plan (HMP) for the county and its municipalities. During the final in a series of meetings held countywide, public input will be accepted on both current and draft strategies to include for the county and each municipality. Following a short presentation, the project team will be available to answer questions about the plan and identified hazards.
The meeting will be held at the Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive on Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m.
Additionally, residents are encouraged to take an online survey to help identify the biggest hazard concerns in Berkeley County and work toward a solution. The survey is available at bit.ly/BCHMP.
Individuals who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or those who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Michelle Emerson at memerson@bcdcog.com or (843) 529-2578.