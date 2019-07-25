The National Park Service will hold a public meeting to share exhibit plans for Charles Pinckney National Historic Site. All are invited. The evening session will take place on Tuesday, July 30, at the Mount Pleasant Library, located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, beginning at 5:30 p.m. National Park Service personnel and exhibit contractors from The Design Minds will present several conceptual plans for the visitor center exhibits.
Charles Pinckney National Historic Site superintendent Tracy Stakely states, “This is a unique opportunity to design exhibits for a truly exceptional site. Charles Pinckney National Historic Site does not only tell the story of Charles Pinckney, a signer and contributor of the U.S. Constitution, but the story of the contributions of enslaved African Americans to Lowcountry history and culture. The public service of the Pinckney family was made possible by the enslaved service of African Americans. These stories are inextricably linked. These are some of the legacies we hope to explore within the interpretive exhibits. We are eager to hear public comments on the current proposals.”
For more information on Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, hours of operation, events, and programs, visit the park's website at nps.gov/chpi, or call 843-881-5516.