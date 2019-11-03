Pulitzer Prize winning author David Blight will speak at The Citadel on Friday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Holliday Alumni Center, 69 Hagood Ave, Charleston. The event is free and open to the public.
One of the nation’s premier historians will return to Charleston to speak about the International African American Museum (IAAM) as well as his new book.
Blight is the 2019 Pulitzer Prize winning author of "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom."
The event is called “Appreciating Each Other’s History: An Afternoon with David W. Blight.” The name is in reference to a quote by Rev. Clementa Pinckney: “Across the South, we have a deep appreciation of history — we haven’t always had a deep appreciation of each other’s history.”
The talk will be moderated by Elijah Heyward, COO of IAAM.
This will not be Blight’s first time in Charleston. He visited Hampton Park in April 2015 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the end of the Civil War. It featured talks by Blight, Pinckey, and The Citadel’s Chaplain, Joel Harris. As well as a performance by The Citadel choir. Two months later, after the murders of Pinckney and eight members of his congregation at Mother Emanuel AME Church, Blight wrote about that earlier gathering at the gateway to The Citadel's campus and the lessons it has for the country. See: davidwblight.com/public-history/2015/6/22/clementa-pinckney-a-martyr-of-reconciliation