The Town of Mount Pleasant has selected the East Cooper Community Outreach and Carolina Children’s Charity to receive the net proceeds of the 33rd Annual Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival presented by East Cooper Medical Center and Harris Teeter.
Both local nonprofit organizations have partnered with the town in the past helping to recruit and manage the dozens of volunteers needed to make the Blessing of the Fleet such a meaningful occasion for Shem Creek fishermen and shrimpers as well as a favorite pastime for the Lowcountry community.
“We are thrilled to partner with and support ECCO and Carolina Children’s Charity as they each do an incredible amount of good work for our community,” said Nicole Harvey, special events manager for the Town of Mount Pleasant.
For nearly 30 years, ECCO has been an integral part of the Mount Pleasant community, serving low-income families living east of the Cooper River. ECCO's mission is to provide safety-net services to our low-income neighbors while empowering them to create a better future for themselves, their families, and our community.
“ECCO is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the town in support of the Annual Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival,” said Executive Director Stephanie Kelley. “We love the idea of being of service to the amazing community who faithfully supports ECCO's mission to help our neighbors in need.”
Carolina Children's Charity was founded in 1987 by a group of volunteers and firefighters to assist Lowcountry children with a diagnosed birth defect and/or childhood disease. Its mission is to ensure that special needs children in our community have access to items and services that are deemed medically beneficial or medically necessary by one of their medical doctors.
“Carolina Children’s Charity is honored to be a beneficiary of this year’s Blessing of the Fleet,” said Executive Director Sonya Beale. “On behalf of Lowcountry children diagnosed with a birth defect or childhood disease, thank you for believing in our work. We are blessed by your generosity and for 33 years of support from our community!”
This year’s festival is scheduled for Sunday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the beautiful Memorial Waterfront Park on the Charleston Harbor.
For additional information on the Mount Pleasant Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival, visit ExerienceMountPleasant.com or the event page on //Facebook.com/ExperienceMP.