Evening Post Books is pleased to announce the reissue of Charlotte Jenkins’ “Gullah Cuisine: By Land and by Sea,” a classic cookbook that has be en out of print—and due to popular demand is being brought back. Gullah cook Charlotte Jenkins offers more than a taste of the cooking she learned in her mother’s kitchen in this cookbook, showcasing recipes familiar to those who frequented her nationally-acclaimed restaurant in Mount Pleasant. Jenkins takes readers back to the days of wood-burning stoves and broom-swept front yards as she lays the foundation for her success story.
Charlotte Jenkins and her husband, Frank, grew up Gullah. They built Gullah Cuisine restaurant in Mount Pleasant, featuring food that combines the heritage she learned from her mother and grandmother with the training she received at Johnson and Wales Culinary Institute. The result is a Gullah menu with dishes that maintain the traditional tastes adapted to be healthier. Jenkins’ cooking has been praised by dozens of publications, including Southern Living, Gourmet magazine, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Boston Globe.
This beautiful hardcover best seller shares chef Jenkins’ wonderful recipes with you. But it does more. It offers a view into a culture that survived modernity’s every effort. It’s a tale of connection, offering a glimpse into the world of the Gullah people of coastal South Carolina. The narrative is by critically-acclaimed author William P. Baldwin. Photographs are from Pulitzer Prize nominee Mic Smith, and art by the beloved Gullah painter Jonathan Green. The book is available in hardcover for $39.95 in area bookstores and online at EveningPostBooks.com.