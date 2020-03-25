The Town of Mount Pleasant announced the closure of their programs in a statement to residents:
“As the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department continues to receive updates and recommendations from the experts in the field, they are responding to the ever-changing environment that COVID-19 has presented. In an effort to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of this novel coronavirus, we will be canceling all programs including spring break camps until further notice. Refunds will be processed beginning March 26. Additionally, the Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival and the opening of the Farmers Market will be postponed. Keep a look out for information regarding both events, which will be released separately. As always, your health and safety remains our top priority and we thank you for your continued cooperation and patience as we navigate this unprecedented time."