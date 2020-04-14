Disaster-trained team members with the American Red Cross of South Carolina continue to help dozens of people after strong storms, multiple tornadoes and heavy rain ripped through parts of South Carolina on Monday.
Currently, the Red Cross of South Carolina is helping to shelter roughly 200 people in hotels across the state. This number only includes the individuals that did not have an alternative place to stay.
Red Cross of South Carolina teams spent Tuesday continuing to assess damaged areas and connect with families impacted. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, our response is adjusted but our mission remains the same. We are conducting a large portion of our response virtually and conducting mobile damage assessment.
We are committed to help those impacted recover from these storms.
