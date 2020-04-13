Disaster-trained team members with the American Red Cross of South Carolina are helping dozens of people after strong storms, several tornadoes and heavy rain ripped through parts of South Carolina on Monday.
The Red Cross, along with its partners, are working to identify areas that were impacted and those that will need assistance. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, our response will be adjusted but our mission remains the same. Our teams are in the process of identifying appropriate lodging in order to house the impacted individuals and have begun mobile damage assessment.
At this time, we are unsure of the total number of people that will need help.
“First, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that was impacted by Monday’s storms. The damage in many communities is extensive,” said Louise Welch-Williams, the Regional CEO of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “Our teams are already busy working to identify and help those that need it across the state. This certainly is a challenging time in our state, but we will get through this together."
After a tornado or severe storm damage:
- Let friends and family know you’re safe
- If evacuated, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so
- Continue listening to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio for updated information and instructions
- Stay out of damaged buildings
- Watch out for fallen power lines or broken gas lines and report them to the local utility company immediately.
Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.