In order to offset the extraordinary challenges to the American Red Cross of South Carolina’s mission of collecting lifesaving blood and responding to disasters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association (SCADA) is donating $100,000 dollars to the organization.
This donation will help at this uniquely critical moment as we are facing fewer blood donations nationwide even as we face exponential increases in operating costs. In South Carolina, 32 hospitals depend on that lifesaving blood being on the shelves and available to meet the need across our communities.
In April, storms ripped through parts of South Carolina destroying homes and leaving hundreds impacted. The Red Cross was in those communities within hours to help and continue that work today. We have had nearly 2,000 overnight shelter stays and provide nearly 8,000 meals and snacks while continuing damage assessment. In addition, this support allows us to continue our work to respond to disasters, support our military and teach life-saving skills. In the month of March, our teams responded to over 130 home fires across the state.
“This has been a very difficult time for everyone in South Carolina as we adapt to this COVID-19 environment and continue to recover from the April storms” said Louise Welch Williams, the Regional CEO of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “We are so appreciative of the South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association and their generous donation and commitment to host drives that allows us to support communities in this state, every day.”
“With this donation, SCADA and our franchised Dealer body of South Carolina, hope to support the Red Cross and our communities as we recover from the devastating virus and storm system that have each impacted many lives in dramatic ways. Our Dealers’ existing relationships with the members of our communities go beyond just selling them an automobile, and this is one more way that we are able to give back to all of our friends and family in our communities who make our work possible,” said E. Sims Floyd, Jr. of SCADA.
One of the most important things people can do right now during this public health emergency is to give blood. During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic. If you are healthy and feeling well, please make an appointment to donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.
You can also make a donation, of any size, to help the American Red Cross continue to deliver its lifesaving mission nationwide by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or texting the word CORONAVIRUS to 90999. These funds will help us make the urgent investments needed to ensure people can continue to turn to the Red Cross for help and hope — when it’s needed most.