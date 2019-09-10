As South Carolina continues to recover from the damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian, the Red Cross of South Carolina is committed to the continued support of those impacted.
Over the last seven days, The Red Cross along with its partners, operated 32 shelters across South Carolina and saw more than 4,300 people stay in those shelters following the evacuation orders.
There were more than 635 volunteers from across South Carolina and the country that came to South Carolina to support the operation. Nearly 50 Emergency Response Vehicles were utilized across the state to help stock shelters, feed those that needed it and mobilize resources. In all, more than 30,000 meals and snacks were given to people across the state.
There are nearly 40 homes across the state that are severely damaged or destroyed by Dorian and Red Cross case workers are coordinating with those victims to help provide needed support.
The response to Hurricane Dorian was national effort along the East Coast. In total, 171 shelters were operated by Red Cross and their partners which saw nearly 38,000 overnight stays in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
As people continue to recover, the Red Cross advises the following:
Caring for yourself and loved ones:
- Pay attention to how you and your loved ones are experiencing and handling stress. Promote emotional recovery by following these tips.
- Do not use water that could be contaminated to wash dishes, brush teeth, prepare food, wash hands, make ice or make baby formula.
- Watch animals closely and keep them under your direct control.
- Help people who require additional assistance—infants, elderly people, those without transportation, large families who may need additional help in an emergency situation, people with disabilities, and the people who care for them.
Cleaning and preparing your home:
- Wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots, and be cautious when cleaning up.
- Learn more about how to clean up after a hurricane, including the supplies you’ll need, how to deal with contaminated food and water, and how to repair water damage.
- Don’t just repair your home, build in hurricane-resistant features to help protect against future storms:
- Secure double entry doors at the top and bottom.
- Strengthen garage doors to improve wind resistance, particularly double-wide garage doors.
- Select trees that are not as subject to uprooting to replace any damaged ones. A gardening or landscaping professional can give you excellent advice.
- If your home has been significantly damaged and will require rebuilding parts or all of it, consider building a safe room.
Need for blood:
Severe weather like Hurricane Dorian have forced the cancellation of blood drives and decrease donor turnout in affected areas. In South Carolina, the storm forced cancellations of dozens of Red Cross blood drives and donation centers resulting in nearly 1,100 uncollected blood and platelet donations. To meet the needs in these impacted areas and throughout the country, the Red Cross asks individuals to give blood if it is safe to do so. There is a need for blood and platelet donations right now. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
How you can help:
American Red Cross Disaster Relief is provided through the generosity of donors. You can help support the ongoing relief efforts of disasters like Hurricane Dorian by calling 800-RedCross to donate by phone, texting RedCross or Dorian to 90999 to make a $10 donation thru your cell phone provider or visiting www.RedCross.org to make a financial contribution online.