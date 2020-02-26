The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry (CML) has announced renovation work through its Make & Believe Capital Campaign which began on Monday, Feb. 24.
CML will work to replace its current Construct, Create, GO! exhibit with a new Infant and Toddler Playspace as the first step in renovating the inside of the Museum. In order to keep CML open for play, CML staff is working with Hood Construction to keep the rest of the museum's exhibits open. Weekly programming will continue. After the Toddler Playspace is relocated, work will begin on the installation of CML's Makerspace, BrightLab.
The renovations mark CML's first overhaul since opening 17 years ago and is a part of the museum's $6.2 million campaign "Make & Believe," which was created to re-imagine the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. The museum expects to continue working on the rehab and play pavilion, construction with Liollio Architecture, Hood Construction and Roto Exhibit Design throughout 2020.
For updates on CML's Make & Believe campaign, visit explorecml.org/make-and-believe.