Upon a lengthy interim period and thorough, national search, Providence Church announces Rev. Daniel L. Freemyer to serve as senior pastor for the Daniel Island congregation.
According to Susan King, chair of the Pastor Search Committee, “Dan’s gifts for leadership and ministry, as well as his integrity, intellect and humility, impressed us all. His 20 years of pastoral staff experience, and several years of managing nonprofits, have given him a unique perspective and skill set. Dan has a pastoral heart, and believes his ministry to a congregation should grow out of the relationships he develops with them as individuals and families.”
Rev. Freemyer and wife Diane Bulloch Freemyer met the congregation in mid-June when he was invited to visit and lead in worship. Upon his congregational confirmation, Freemyer said “Diane and I are thrilled to accept the call to serve alongside this great church and her amazing staff. We are delighted to be called to such a vibrant and beautiful place and are eager to get personally involved in the Charleston and Daniel Island communities.”
Since 2001, Freemyer has served at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, first as Director of Community Ministries and more recently as Pastor of Missional Engagement. Both roles offered experience in leading mission trips and community ministries, supervising staff and volunteers, preaching and worship planning, pastoral care, crisis counseling and partnering with other organizations to help the local community.
Freemyer has also served as Interim CEO and executive director of the Tarrant County (Texas) Homeless Coalition; Minister of Christian Social Ministries at Walnut Street Baptist Church (Louisville, Ky.); Housing Manager of Christian Church Homes of Kentucky and Director of Programs at Cain Center for the Disabled (Louisville, Ky.).
Currently a Doctor of Ministry candidate at Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University, Freemyer received his Master of Divinity and Master of Social Work degrees at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also has a bachelor's from Baylor University.