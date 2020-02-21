The Rohming Robots of Charleston took the top judged award at the ​FIRST ​Tech Challenge South Carolina State Championship on Feb. 15, at Gaffney High School.

The Inspire Award was presented to the students of the 4-H project club Rohming Robots, team No. 8477, for the fifth year in a row, earning them advancement to the World Championship in Houston on April 15-18.

As Inspire Award winner, Rohming Robots is recognized as being a strong ambassador for FIRST programs and a role model for other teams. They are a top contender for many other judged awards and a gracious competitor. They inspire other teams and share their experiences, enthusiasm and knowledge with other teams, sponsors, their community and the judges. Working as a unit, Rohming Robots has shown success in performing the task of designing and building a robot. In addition to winning the Inspire Award, Rohming Robots was also a Finalist Alliance team member and earned the following awards: 1st place Promote award team coach Linda Stewart received the 3rd place Compass Award.

Rohming Robots is a sixth year team from Charleston and is headed to Houston for the World Championship for the fourth year in a row. The team’s key sponsors this season are SME Chapter 430, Mechanical Contractors Association and NIWC Atlantic.

For more information about the championships visit theorangealliance.org.

FIRST Tech Challenge teams ​are guided by adult coaches and mentors allowing students to develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles, while realizing the value of hard work, innovation, and working as a team.​ build and program their robots Android-based control system using a variety of Java programming tools. They have a wide variety of building materials available to them and they design the robot to complete competition scoring tasks along with an alliance partner. Some teams like Rohming Robots use 3-D modeling software to design their robot virtually before building it in order to reduce the number of design iterations. Additionally, teams ​raise funds, design and market their team brand, and do community outreach to earn specific awards. 

For more information contact Linda Stewart at rohmingrobots@gmail.com​.

