The Rohming Robots of Charleston took the top judged award at the FIRST Tech Challenge South Carolina State Championship on Feb. 15, at Gaffney High School.
The Inspire Award was presented to the students of the 4-H project club Rohming Robots, team No. 8477, for the fifth year in a row, earning them advancement to the World Championship in Houston on April 15-18.
As Inspire Award winner, Rohming Robots is recognized as being a strong ambassador for FIRST programs and a role model for other teams. They are a top contender for many other judged awards and a gracious competitor. They inspire other teams and share their experiences, enthusiasm and knowledge with other teams, sponsors, their community and the judges. Working as a unit, Rohming Robots has shown success in performing the task of designing and building a robot. In addition to winning the Inspire Award, Rohming Robots was also a Finalist Alliance team member and earned the following awards: 1st place Promote award team coach Linda Stewart received the 3rd place Compass Award.
Rohming Robots is a sixth year team from Charleston and is headed to Houston for the World Championship for the fourth year in a row. The team’s key sponsors this season are SME Chapter 430, Mechanical Contractors Association and NIWC Atlantic.
For more information about the championships visit theorangealliance.org.
FIRST Tech Challenge teams are guided by adult coaches and mentors allowing students to develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles, while realizing the value of hard work, innovation, and working as a team. build and program their robots Android-based control system using a variety of Java programming tools. They have a wide variety of building materials available to them and they design the robot to complete competition scoring tasks along with an alliance partner. Some teams like Rohming Robots use 3-D modeling software to design their robot virtually before building it in order to reduce the number of design iterations. Additionally, teams raise funds, design and market their team brand, and do community outreach to earn specific awards.
For more information contact Linda Stewart at rohmingrobots@gmail.com.