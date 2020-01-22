Roper St. Francis Healthcare commissioned 40 Charleston County School of the Arts 10th and 11th graders to create pieces for Roper Hospital’s renovated Emergency Department.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22 Roper St. Francis Healthcare has invited School of the Arts parents and students, along with the healthcare system’s teammates and physicians, to marvel at the art and choose which pieces will be featured in Roper Hospital’s new ER. The event will take place at the Thomas Bennet House, 69 Barre St, Charleston, SC 29401 from 5-7 p.m. with remarks about art and healing at 6 p.m. Parking is free.
Art pieces that are not displayed in the new ER will be featured in other hospitals.
For more information, contact SOA Arts coordinator Leah King at (843) 5294990 or leah_king@charleston.k12.sc.us.