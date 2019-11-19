On Nov. 12-14, the Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant gave dictionaries to 1,200 East Cooper third-graders. The children were thrilled to receive the free reference books from Rotary Club volunteers.
The goal of the Dictionary Project is to assist students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and resourceful learners by providing them with their own personal dictionary. The dictionaries are a gift to each student to use at school and at home for years to come. Since educators see third grade as the dividing line between a child’s learning to read and reading to learn, dictionaries are given each year to children in third grade.
The Dictionary Project was created in 1995 by Mary and Arno French as a non-profit organization based in Charleston. Its original goal was to provide dictionaries to public school third graders in the tri-county area. In 2001, the project was expanded to include third graders in all of South Carolina’s public schools. The project continues to expand and now includes sponsors in all 50 United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and various other countries.
Anyone can participate in this project by sponsoring a program to give dictionaries to children in their community.
Anyone interested in joining with the Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant to participate in its service projects can do so through its club website mprotary.org.