The Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant celebrates the beginning of its 43rd year with many community projects. Under the banner of “Service Above Self,” the club has planned at least one major service project each month.
One Tuesday a month, the club gathers at the Lowcountry Food Bank to pack weekend meals for students. These meals are distributed to students Friday afternoon so they will have nutritious food to carry them through the weekend.
Last weekend, the club distributed new pairs of socks and shoes to students at Target. Students got measured for new footwear and were able to select a new pair of shoes for the upcoming school year.
Third graders in all of the East Cooper public and private schools will receive dictionaries this fall. They will use these dictionaries in their classrooms this year and then take them home for reference use in the years to come.
The club is quite active in the Rotary Youth Exchange program. This year the club is hosting students from Belgium and Brazil.
Rotarians assist with English 4 semester-long research presentations at Wando High School every December and May. Students research a topic of their choice and then present it to the community the final week of the semester.
The annual Soccer Classic is held each February. More than two dozen girls and boys teams from across the Lowcountry compete each year. Monies received from the Soccer Classic go to support the many charities the club assists including Meals on Wheels and East Cooper Community Outreach.
Four times a year, the club participates in the Adopt-a-Highway program, cleaning up litter along Mathis Ferry Road. A beach sweep is planned for mid-winter.
Plans are already underway for a dinner and live auction next October aboard the USS Yorktown. The gala event will honor Purple Heart recipients.
The club meets every Wednesday for lunch at the Harbor Breeze restaurant on Patriots Point Boulevard. New members are always welcome and may contact the membership chair B.V. Messervy at bvmesservy@carolinaoneplus.com.