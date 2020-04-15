Saint Peter’s Church will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Saint Peter’s Church, 1301 Porchers Bluff Rd, Mount Pleasant.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 843-881-9003 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code stpeters.
“Saint Peter’s Church is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” McCarthy said. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
The American Red Cross now faces a shortage due to unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life," McCarthy added.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
In addition to their standard safety procedures, the Red Cross staff have implemented additional precautions that they follow at every blood drive, including: Pre-Donation Temperature Screening, Enhanced Disinfecting, Social Distancing, Increased Educational Materials and Staff and Volunteer Wellness and Protection.