Three South Carolina residents were recognized for outstanding service in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary on Saturday, Jan. 11, during a quarterly meeting at Pawley’s Island. Pictured (from left) are Auxiliarists Tommy Timberlake of Central Grand Strand Flotilla 12-4, Barbara Burchfield of Lake Murray Flotilla 12-3 and Paul Lassanske of Charleston Flotilla 12-8, were presented the District 7 Lighthouse Award and Recreational Boating Safety challenge coin for conducting over 1,000 visits to marinas, marine dealers and local business partner locations in support of boating safety. This RBS initiative is a community outreach program that provides boating information, literature and education to boaters in order to reduce accidents, minimize property damage and prevent loss of life due to boating accidents. District 7 is comprised of nearly 100 flotilla units in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is a volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard with the primary mission of promoting recreational boating safety and education. Visit cgaux.org.