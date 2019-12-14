The state of South Carolina is seeking nominations for an award to recognize individuals who are doing extraordinary work for the natural environment. Nominations will be accepted through Jan.31, 2020.
The S.C. General Assembly established the S.C. Environmental Awareness Award during the 1992 legislative session to recognize outstanding contributions made toward the protection, conservation and improvement of South Carolina's natural resources.
Each year the public is invited to submit nominations that are then reviewed by an awards committee, which includes representatives from the state's natural resource agencies. In judging nominees, the committee considers excellence in innovation, leadership, and accomplishments that influence positive changes affecting the natural environment.
Members of the awards committee represent the S.C.Department of Health and Environmental Control, S.C.Department of Natural Resources, S.C.Forestry Commission and the S.C.Sea Grant Consortium.
Patrick McMillan, the Glenn and Heather Hilliard Professor of Environmental Sustainability in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation at Clemson University won the most recent SC Environmental Awareness Award. McMillan is most widely known as the Emmy Award-winning host, co-creator and writer of the popular SCETV nature program "Expeditions with Patrick McMillan." He has exposed hundreds of thousands of people to the importance of conservation, preservation and the management of our natural resources.
A list of previous award winners, nomination guidelines and a nomination form are available at trees.sc.gov/enviroaward.htm.