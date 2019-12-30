There will be ranger-guided hikes and walks, plunges into park lakes, bike rides and interpretive treks along historical trails on Jan. 1, as state parks across South Carolina host First Day Hike events.
First Day Hikes are opportunities to recharge and start the new year with an invigorating experience in the outdoors. In South Carolina, 25 state parks are offering events. Most are guided walks along beaches and lakes, in forests or on historic trails. Several parks, however, are offering special events.
Devils Fork State Park, for example, will host a Family Fun Run, a Ranger 5K and a Loon Lunge dip in Lake Jocassee on Jan. 1. The Friends of Paris Mountain State Park will host a Paris Plunge into Lake Placid before an interpretive ranger leads a one-mile nature walk around the lake. Charles Towne Landing will host an early-morning 5K and kids run and offer a post-run meal.
“New Year’s Day has always been a time to reflect and recharge,” said Paul McCormack, director of the South Carolina State Park Service. “In state parks, we’re offering a unique platform to do just that, in some of the most beautiful settings the state has to offer.”
For a complete list of parks hosting hikes and events, click here, or visit SouthCarolinaParks.com.
The Park Service’s First Day Hikes are part of a national movement by the America’s State Parks program to get more people out into the great outdoors on New Year’s Day, and to rediscover the beauty and significance of the country’s natural heritage.
For more information, contact Dawn Dawson-House at ddawson@scprt.com or 803-734-1779.