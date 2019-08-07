A group of South Carolina youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were involved in the largest beach cleanup of litter ever sponsored by the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston.
The litter sweep, held July 26, was the biggest effort the South Carolina Aquarium has orchestrated to date, with nearly 500 youth and youth leaders participating from the 2019 South Carolina Multi-Stake Youth Conference hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The conference, which ran July 25-27, brought together hundreds of teens from the Charleston area, Columbia and Florence to make a difference, grow their faith and discover their purpose.
During the beach clean up, 11 groups of 40-45 people cleaned the majority of Isle of Palms’ beachfront while also collecting litter data for the Litter-Free Digital Journal, a project within the South Carolina Aquarium Citizen Science app, said Kelly Thorvalson, South Carolina Aquarium conservation programs manager.
Data collection is critical to identifying the most problematic debris items in order to find effective solutions, she said. A total of over 7,000 pieces of debris were picked up from the beach and disposed of.
Cigarette butts continue to be the single most problematic debris item, with 1,455 cigarette butts found on July 26. A total of 947 plastic food wrappers took second place. Adding all plastic debris together including Styrofoam and cigarettes (which contain tiny pieces of plastic), the number is a staggering 5,296 pieces, Thorvalson said. This clearly shows that plastic pollution is our biggest problem, she added. With more marine life than ever being found consuming plastics in the ocean, these youth and youth leaders made a big difference.