To help the public prepare for Labor Day weekend, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

 Courtesy boat inspection sites:

Date

Boat Landing

Time

County

   Sept. 1   

Lake Hartwell - River Forks Boat Ramp

2 - 4 p.m.

Anderson

Sept. 1

Cross Island Landing - Broad Creek

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Beaufort

Sept. 1

Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek) - Dunham Creek

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Berkeley

Sept. 1

Buck Hall Landing - ICW in Awendaw

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Charleston

Sept. 1

Wappoo Cut Landing - South of Chas. Harbor on ICW

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Charleston

Sept. 1

Morrison Landing - Lake Robinson

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chesterfield

Sept. 1

Herbert H. Jessen Landing - Ashley River

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dorchester

Sept. 1

Wateree State Park - Lake Wateree

2 - 4 p.m.

Fairfield

Sept. 1

East Bay Street Park - Sampit River

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Georgetown

Sept. 1

Bass Pro Shop Landing - Hwy 22 at Hwy 17 on ICW

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Horry

Sept. 1

Galivants Ferry Landing - Little Pee Dee

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Marion

Sept. 1

Lake Keowee- South Cove

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Pickens

Sept. 1

Buster Boyd Landing - Lake Wylie

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

York

Sept. 2

Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Clarendon

Sept. 2

Lake Murray Dam - Lake Murray

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lexington

To report boating violations, such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.