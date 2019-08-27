To help the public prepare for Labor Day weekend, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.
SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Courtesy boat inspection sites:
Date
Boat Landing
Time
County
Sept. 1
Lake Hartwell - River Forks Boat Ramp
2 - 4 p.m.
Anderson
Sept. 1
Cross Island Landing - Broad Creek
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Beaufort
Sept. 1
Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek) - Dunham Creek
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Berkeley
Sept. 1
Buck Hall Landing - ICW in Awendaw
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Charleston
Sept. 1
Wappoo Cut Landing - South of Chas. Harbor on ICW
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Charleston
Sept. 1
Morrison Landing - Lake Robinson
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Chesterfield
Sept. 1
Herbert H. Jessen Landing - Ashley River
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Dorchester
Sept. 1
Wateree State Park - Lake Wateree
2 - 4 p.m.
Fairfield
Sept. 1
East Bay Street Park - Sampit River
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Georgetown
Sept. 1
Bass Pro Shop Landing - Hwy 22 at Hwy 17 on ICW
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Horry
Sept. 1
Galivants Ferry Landing - Little Pee Dee
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Marion
Sept. 1
Lake Keowee- South Cove
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Pickens
Sept. 1
Buster Boyd Landing - Lake Wylie
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
York
Sept. 2
Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Clarendon
Sept. 2
Lake Murray Dam - Lake Murray
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Lexington
To report boating violations, such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.