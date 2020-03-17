In response to Governor McMaster’s direction to limit public gatherings due to COVID-19 concerns, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is postponing the in-person March 24 and March 26 public meetings for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor (I-526 LCC) EAST Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The meetings were scheduled for Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.
SCDOT is also delaying the 526 Lowcountry Corridor virtual public meeting, originally scheduled to launch March 17, and public workshops scheduled for March 21 at the I-526 LCC Community Office will be rescheduled for the summer.
The Community Office will work on an appointment-only-basis for now, with the situation being assessed daily. For those with questions, the community is encouraged to email info@526LowcountryCorridor.com or call the project hotline at 843.258.1135 to speak directly with a team member. Additional information concerning the projects, I-526 LCC EAST and WEST, may be found online at 526LowcountryCorridor.com.
Additional information on the rescheduling of meetings will be forthcoming.