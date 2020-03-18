The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) recently learned of a possible phishing scam in an attempt to acquire personal identifying information from individuals perceived to be recipients of federal benefit programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Scammers have reportedly contacted individuals via email posing as a company that can reimburse your SNAP purchases. This is not legitimate.
Please do not provide any bank account information or SNAP/TANF ID information. SCDSS is working with the proper authorities to address the matter.
In some situations, DSS employees may request South Carolina residents confirm personal information over the phone, but staff will never threaten clients for information or request bank account information.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us: “USDA Does Not Tolerate Attempts to Use Social Media to Facilitate Fraud. Please report any incidents of email ‘phishing’ attempts to fraudulently gain access to recipient SNAP EBT account information to the SC Department of Social Service, Office of Inspector General Fraud Hotline at 1-(800) 694-8518.”
You can also make a report of any suspicious phone calls or emails to DSS by contacting CISOoffice@dss.sc.gov .