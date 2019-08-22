SCORE Charleston SC invites golfers, entrepreneurs, business owners, and local leaders to "Be a champion for small businesses" at the ninth annual golf tournament at the Charleston National Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The goal of the event is to raise funds that will be used in SCORE Charleston’s small business programs throughout the Greater Charleston Metro area.
“The event will serve as an outlet for businesses to connect with new clients while helping raise money for a great cause,” stated golf committee chair, Allyn Graham. Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to providing mentorships, workshops, tools and resources for small businesses in any stage of development
An all-day event, the Golf Tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. for registration, a shotgun start is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. and the tournament will end with a silent auction in the early afternoon. The Charleston National Golf Club is located at 1360 National Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC. 29466.
You can register and pay online today at www.charlestonsc.score.org. The event fee for a single player is $150 and $600 for a team. If you are unable to break away and enjoy the day, you can still help a good cause in spirit by becoming a sponsor. Learn more on being a sponsor at charlestonsc.score.org/help-score-help-smallbiz. SCORE is also accepting checks for players or sponsors made payable to SCORE Charleston SC and mailed to 4045 Bridge View Drive, Suite B151, North Charleston, SC 29405. Registration and payment must be complete by Oct. 1.
Be a Champion For Small Business by playing or sponsoring this tournament.