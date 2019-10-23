The Moultrie News welcomes all readers to send in photos of their homes and businesses decorated for Halloween. Photos of your fun costumes are also welcome!
The spookiest photos may appear in a photo gallery on moultrienews.com next week.
Please email all photos to news@moultrienews.com and include the following information
- Costume photos: name individuals left to right
- Home decor: share your name and neighborhood
- Decorated businesses: share business name and location
We look forward to receiving your photos!