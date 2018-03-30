It is estimated that the Baby Boomer generation is entering retirement at a rate of approximately 10,000 people per day. That is a startling figure. While some Boomers are prepared for retirement, others are not.
Many soon-to-be retirees are closely-held business owners who have created and run successful businesses for many years are now considering what the next move will be. They often ask themselves questions such as, “Should I transfer my interests to children, key employees, or should I sell to an outside third-party? How much is my business worth? Will I be able to achieve financial independence? What are the risks? What could go wrong? How can I create a plan that keeps me in control and provides me greater options?” And so on.
These questions are healthy questions and worth taking time to consider since it is estimated that for closely-held business owners at least 85 percent or more of their net worth is wrapped up in their business.
Because the vast preponderance of their net worth is wrapped up in their business it becomes even more critical to engage the exit planning process early. Starting early will allow you to think through and address critical planning needs that, to put it simply, require time. Every successful exit begins with deciding when you wish to exit, to whom you wish to sell or transfer, and how much you want or need from the business.
Likewise, many business owners have secondary value-based goals they wish to fulfill such as making sure long-time employees are taken care of or that their business legacy and community involvement remains intact.
Your exit plan should address and take into consideration personal and business asset protection, strategies for tax minimization and value maximization, successor development, business continuity planning, and estate planning.
Ultimately, your exit plan is your blueprint that keeps you in control and in front of the exit planning process. This blueprint provides you the flexibility and adaptability you need if plans were to change. If a key employee were to back out or a third party came along offering top dollar, a well-designed exit plan will be able to adjust.
For Boomers, these components should be carefully considered and intentionally integrated into a comprehensive, tailored plan. If you wish to explore a transfer to insiders (key employees and/or children) it is recommended to begin the process at least six to eight years in advance. If your intent is to sell to an outside third-party you should start planning at least two to three years in advance.
Intentionally planning for these components today helps pave the way for a successful exit tomorrow and provides you greater options and peace of mind. In short, we believe that the greatest gift you can give yourself, your family, and your business is the gift of time.