The 2020 Charleston Duck Race will feature 30,000 rubber ducks competing an annual Lowcountry fundraiser. This year, the 14th annual event will take place on June 6 from 5-9 p.m. at Smythe Park on Daniel Island.
Duck adoptions will support Charleston area nonprofits and Rotary service projects focused on health and wellness, hunger and nutrition, housing and shelter, children and families and education and literacy.
The rubber duck that crosses the finish line first could win a cash prize of up to $10,000 for its “adoptive parent,” with other top finishers winning a combination of thousands of dollars in cash prizes.
Since the Race’s inception in 2007, this charity event has raised over $1.5 million for Rotary projects worldwide and local organizations like Trident Technical College. “The gift from the Rotary Club supports our Youth Apprenticeship program which is helping to address critical workforce needs in our region. We are grateful for this generous support,” stated Lisa E. Piccolo, Executive Director of the Trident Technical College Foundation.
Starting on March 11, ducks can be adopted for a $10 donation, and those interested in making a greater philanthropic impact can become more involved by becoming a sponsor. There are a variety of affordable sponsorship opportunities available with sponsors receiving recognition in addition to all of the benefits associated with helping charitable causes.
Watching the Duck Race is just part of the family fun. Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association is again a dedicated partner by organizing the “Sounds of Summer” concert series. More details will be forthcoming on which musical act will be performing. There will also be games, jump castles, face painters, food vendors and more.
The Charleston Duck Race is an annual Rotary Club charity event and Lowcountry favorite that continues to grow each year. This year seven local Rotary Clubs are coming together for this 100% volunteer-led initiative with all net proceeds benefiting dozens of local charities and Rotary service projects both locally and around the world.
Participating clubs include: Rotary Club of Daniel Island, East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant, Rotary Club of North Charleston, Rotary Club of North Charleston Breakfast, St. John’s Parish Rotary Club and Rotary Club of Summerville.
“It is truly remarkable to see Rotarians from across the entire Charleston area coming together to make this event possible and to support so many worthy local charities,” said George Roberts, this year’s “Head Duck” leading the charge for the 2020 Race. "This year we are excited to promote a drawing from among all of those who adopt a duck prior to May 1, and that winner will win a prize valued at $1,000.”
Adopt ducks by being a sponsor, attend an adoption event, ask a Rotarian involved in the race or visit charlestonduckrace.com.