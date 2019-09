More than 30 young ladies decked out in the outfits they made during summer camp at Miss Janet’s sewing studio and sporting their personalized parasols and handbags walked the “Red Carpet” at the Shelmore pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. for family and friends. It was a fantastic day enjoyed by all in attendance. In addition, Miss Janet announced that she will be moving to a new location within Shelmore Village and continue to teach children and adults how to sew, quilt and craft.