She Tris Sprint Triathlon announces new event in Hamlin Plantation for 2019. The company, known for its sell out all women triathlon event in I’On, now has three triathlon events on the 2019 calendar. On Aug. 24 at 7:30 a.m., 300 women will partake in the Crews Subaru She Tris Sprint Triathlon.
The new course in Hamlin Plantation features a 250 meter pool swim, an 8 mile bike throughout the Hamlin Plantation neighborhood, and a 2.5 mile run on the beautiful neighborhood trails. “This course is one of my favorites,” founder and Champion of Confidence Angi Klick says. “The views of gorgeous homes and beautiful marsh views on the bike course help you fall more in love with the Lowcountry every time.”
She Tris Sprint Triathlons are designed to be approachable for the novice triathlete and just plain fun for the seasoned athlete. “Our events are for women of all ages, sizes, ability levels and backgrounds in an encouraging and supportive atmosphere,” says co race-director and Champion of Enthusiasm, Sarah Hays.
The event is expected to sell out and is open to females ages 10 and up. Registration spots are currently still available at www.shetris.com.
Looking to help out? She Tris is also actively seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help ensure a safe and encouraging event.
Spectators are highly encouraged and welcome outside the transition area at the clubhouse at Hamlin Plantation. To view course maps, register, or signup to volunteer, please visit shetris.com.