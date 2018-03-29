Maddie's Fund®, a national family foundation, awarded a number of grants to Charleston Animal Society that will help with future disaster relief efforts and two upcoming apprenticeships in 2018.
“Maddie’s Fund is an incredible lifesaving partner for our organization,” said Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore. “Their decisions to help underwrite a variety of programs for us, allows us to reach even higher as we strive to share the success of our community’s lifesaving efforts with other organizations around the world.”
• A $45,000 Disaster Relief Grant will allow Charleston Animal Society to purchase a new trailer designed to go into hurricane and other disaster zones with the mission of rescuing animals. In 2017, Charleston Animal Society helped save more than 500 animals caught in the middle of three hurricanes that battered the South and the Caribbean. “Thanks to Maddie’s Fund, our new trailer will allow us to safely transport up to 70 dogs on emergency runs,” said Charleston Animal Society Director of Anti-Cruelty & Outreach Aldwin Roman.
• A $60,000 Foster Apprenticeship will allow Charleston Animal Society to expand and share its highly acclaimed fostering system model with 24 apprentices from different agencies around the country. Charleston Animal Society’s foster family network includes over 300 families. Using livestreaming technology, last year’s foster apprenticeship included shelter workers from as far away as Europe.
• A $60,000 Shelter Health Management Apprenticeship will fund 36 students to come spend time at Charleston Animal Society to learn best practices in shelter health management. Charleston Animal Society touches the lives of 20,000 animals each year at the shelter. The Sam Greer Spay-Neuter Clinic is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), representing the highest standards of veterinary care and is the only combined animal shelter and veterinary clinic in the Southeast to achieve this recognition.
“The response to the apprenticeships at Charleston Animal Society has been incredible. We’re thrilled to see the ripple effect of animal lifesaving that continues to result across the country and around the world,” said Dr. Laurie Peek of the Maddie’s Fund Executive Leadership Team. “And the same applies to disaster response –Charleston Animal Society is a leader in the Southeast, and we encourage other shelters to follow their example.”