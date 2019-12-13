The Shem Creek Fisheries of Mount Pleasant, a local non-profit organization dedicated to Shem Creek's shrimping fleet, is selling 2020 calendars to help fund their mission.
The nonprofit will donate all of profits from the calendar sales to support their purpose of preserving the creek's heritage, providing education to the public, helping with financial support when needed and helping the fleet continue to bring a sustainable product to the public.
The Moultrie News assisted in the printing and publication of the calendars which consist of vibrant photographs of shrimp boats on the creek provided by local individuals and artists. The calendar also shares an interesting fact about the creek for each month in the year.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Shem Creek Fisheries of Mount Pleasant held a calendar signing at Muddy’s Dock Bar. For more information about this organization and the 2020 calendars visit scfisheries.com.