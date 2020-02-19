South Carolina Federal Credit Union is hosting a free document shredding event. It will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sam Rittenberg financial center, located at 1945 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston.
The credit union is working with Shred-It Document Management to aid members and the public in the fight against identity theft and fraud. Shredding personal documents prevents information leaks and security breaches, reduces storage costs and increases peace of mind.
Document shredding is one of the best ways to protect your identity when disposing of financial statements and confidential information. Participants are limited to four file boxes (or 100 pounds) of paper each. All attendees can enter to win a $100 gift card on site.
In 2019, enough paper was shredded during the credit union's shred events to save the equivalent of 351 trees, 42 barrels of oil and over 140,000 gallons of water.