My Sister's House was selected as the 2020 Charity of Choice for the South Carolina Federal Foundation. The foundation serves eight nonprofits with one rotating, employee nominated nonprofit being selected annually by a credit union employee vote. In 2020, My Sister's House will receive employee donations, a corporate match, volunteer engagement and outreach assistance from South Carolina Federal.
My Sister's House is a non-profit organization serving victims of domestic violence in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties. The organization offers an array of programs and services to victims in need, ranging from shelter, counseling and therapy to advocacy efforts. In 2019, My Sister's House served 228 women and children in its shelter, answered more than 1,500 crisis calls and assisted with 790 court advocacy cases.
"Giving back to the communities we serve is in our DNA. One of the ways we organize our giving is through the foundation," said Rachel Dunn, Financial Sales Representative at South Carolina Federal. "My Sister's House has helped so many women and children in our area, and we are honored to have the opportunity to work with them this year."
The South Carolina Federal Foundation provides credit union employees an outlet to donate their time, money and advocacy efforts in the spirit of Doing More Together. In 2019, employees donated nearly $140,000 to the credit union's Foundation charities and logged over 4,000 hours of volunteer time.