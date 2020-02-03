A Disaster volunteer from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross deployed to Puerto Rico as thousands of people remain in the government-run shelters or are staying outside because of the fear that another tremor will hit.
Experts predict Puerto Rico will feel earthquakes every day for several more months on the island where people are traumatized by the more than 1,000 earthquakes which have hit the island since late December. The American Red Cross is there, supporting people impacted by the ongoing tremors.
The number of volunteers deployed may change over the coming days but William Martin, from the Lowcountry Chapter of South Carolina, deployed early Monday morning.
Martin, who has years of Red Cross experience and multiple deployments, will be helping as a Government Operations Manager. He will work at the Red Cross Disaster Operation Headquarters and will help coordinate Red Cross support and services with other government liaisons.
The Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross stands ready to send additional disaster-workers, as requested.
Right now, donations to the American Red Cross are helping provide continuous support to people affected by the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico. With as many as 240 trained disaster workers still on the ground, the Red Cross is supporting people staying in government shelters, distributing items like blankets, water and hygiene kits, and offering health and mental health services
The Red Cross has already:
- Distributed more than 84,000 relief supplies
- Provided more than 8,100 disaster care services to provide health and mental health services, as well as comfort and spiritual care.
- Served more than 1,000 households as people plan their next steps.