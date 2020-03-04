A disaster worker from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross deployed to Tennessee as the community works to recover after severe storms and at least one tornado touched down earlier this week.
The number of volunteers deployed may change over the coming days but Marsha Staples, of the Upstate SC Chapter, will arrive in Tennessee Wednesday.
Tragically, more than 20 people have lost their lives and approximately 150 others are in various hospitals with storm-caused injuries. Search and rescue is still active and given the nature of the storm, we expect these numbers to change. The Red Cross is currently coordinating closely with local partners and right now, there are five shelters open with a current population of over 200 shelter residents.
Marsha Staples will be working with the Disaster Health Services team. She will provide disaster health care by meeting the disaster related health needs of those impacted as well as provide support to other Red Cross volunteers that are responding.
“Our hearts are with the Tennessee community and all those families that have been impacted by this tragedy,” said Lisa Colby, the Executive Director of the Upstate SC Chapter. “We are so lucky to have wonderful volunteers, like Marsha, that are willing to deploy at any time to help those in need.”
The Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross stands ready to send additional disaster-workers, as requested.