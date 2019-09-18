Members of the South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol conducted an Emergency Services Training exercise on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Mount Pleasant airport. The exercise involved volunteers from three different CAP units and included Ground Operations and Communications training in simulated emergency services scenarios. Members of the United States Air Force (CAP-USAF) Liaison team also attended.
The South Carolina Wing has been called upon numerous times in recent years to provide emergency services support during the aftermath of hurricanes that have impacted the state. Most recently, these Civil Air Patrol volunteers flew several missions last week in support of the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. They performed uniform searches to identify any situations requiring rescues. Aircrews also took damage assessment photos for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and others, to use in gauging the storm’s impact and for planning the most effective response. These volunteers know that exercises like the one this weekend are critical in maintaining their readiness. Their posture is always “Ready, Willing, and Able.”
