Hanahan resident Stefanie Potter's second solo album, "Eden’s Embrace," is set to release on Feb. 29. The seven-song EP was produced by Brian Jarvis (The Midnight City band) at Anchor + Pine Studio.
Potter is a folk/soul singer-songwriter and "artist of the heart," writing inspirational story-filled songs about things that matter most in life. Her background in social work fills her lyrics with hope and compassion. Stefanie’s acoustic-driven performances are filled with passionately soulful vocals, energetic rhythms, fun grooves and a touch of quirkiness.
Potter's music has been heard on OHM Radio, WYLA Charleston, the award-winning “Women of Substance” podcast, and various internet radio stations, blog features and news stations. She had the honor of opening for nationally renowned comedian, Chonda Pierce, and was selected out of over 2,000 applicants to perform at the Cooper River Bridge Run for three consecutive years. Potter has been performing for almost two decades: in her former rock band in Rochester, N.Y. and as a solo artist the past five years at a wide variety of venues around Charleston.
Residents may recognize Potter from playing at community events such as the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market. Recently, Potter has been playing songs for residents in East Cooper area assisted living and memory care facilities.
"As a folk/soul artist embraces influences from different cultures, the resulting music demonstrates the beauty of coming together. Lyrical storytelling guides a journey through the wilderness, where love makes all the difference," Potter said.
"Eden’s Embrace" CD release concert and party is Feb. 29 at 3 p.m. at Pawleys Island Brewing. The CD will be available on her website and for download on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, etc.
For more information or promotional requests, please visit stefaniepotter.com, call 843-900-SONG or email stefaniepottermusic@gmail.com.