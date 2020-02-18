Earlier this month, Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, Mount Pleasant Police Department and the O'Quinn School came together to gather stuffed animals that had been collected by the students of the school. The animals will be used in Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy's Kids Comfort Kits.
Kids Comfort Kits are bags that are given to first responders to carry in their vehicles. First responders give the bags to children they encounter that are experiencing a trauma or crisis to comfort children and serve as a reminder that they are loved and valued in the midst of a profoundly traumatic circumstance, which requires the intervention of a first responder. First responders also benefit, as they are given a tool to comfort children in crisis and build trust with children. Each bag contains a stuffed animal, toys to fidget with, and a note from a student to provide kids comfort and a reminder that they are loved.
Kids Comfort Kits support the mission of Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy by providing a comfort in crisis to the youngest residents in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties. Police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians encounter children in crisis situations including abuse, neglect, mental health transportation, traffic stops and more.
For more information about Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, visit CoastalCrisisChaplain.org or call 843-724-1212.