Q. I have a question concerning the traffic lights at Freemont Road and Simmons Street. Are there any plans to sync them so that if there is no one trying to turn left off of Coleman Boulevard onto these streets does the arrow light still need to come on. It would help the flow of traffic going down Coleman if there was no wait for the turn arrows to activate. - Milton Langley, Mount Pleasant
A. "Due to the lane shifts from the road construction along Coleman Boulevard the in-ground loop detection has had to be reinstalled. The protected phase (green arrow) should only be called if a vehicle is present in those respective lanes. Providing a protected left turn phase when vehicles are not present only reduces the amount of green time allocated to the through movements increasing the overall delay of the corridor. Ultimately, an adaptive traffic signal system will be installed along Coleman with video detection to improve overall flow." - James Aton, P.E., Operations Division Chief, Town of Mount Pleasant
Q. It appears that there is a wide road being cut through the property at Laurel Hill Plantation. When I Google mapped it, it appears to go from Highway 17 to Park West Boulevard near Bessemer/Bridwell Road. What is going on? This property was supposed to be under conservation easement, never to be developed? - David K. Oyster, DMD, MS (ret) CDR, DC, USN (ret)
A. "In short, a gravel access road has been created on the property for timber harvest by the property’s trustee, which is part of our lease agreement. There is no development taking place at Laurel Hill County Park.
Wells Fargo is the designated trustee of the former landowner, Mr. John D. Muller. Per Muller’s wishes, “It is my will and desire that my trustee shall cause said Laurel Hill Plantation to be maintained in a natural state insofar as possible, while giving to my trustee the right to remove timber there from time to time…”
Charleston County Parks leases Laurel Hill County Park from Wells Fargo, who is trustee of the property’s former landowner, Muller. He desired that the property remain in a natural state, and this was reflected through guiding principles of our lease agreement, so the site is limited to passive recreation, and there are many restrictions that limit what we can do or build in the park. However, it is not under a conservation easement.
Wells Fargo retained the timber rights on the property, and since November, they have been conducting forest management activities, which include removing some trees. Permission for the trustee/landowner to do this, within limitations, is specified in our lease agreement. However, the forest management process is beneficial for the park itself, the guests, and the wildlife in the park. Wells Fargo has developed a gravel access road on the property to assist with timber collection, and to the best of our knowledge, this road is purely being constructed to provide access by log trucks during their pending timber harvest. I was told that when Wells Fargo no longer needs the access road, we will see what we can do to add it to the park’s amenities.
Logging trucks may be seen entering and exiting the property from Highway 41. No specific start and end date has been determined, however, as the planned work is weather-dependent.
Laurel Hill is more than 745 acres in size, so this is a large property. Referring to Mr. Oyster’s mention of the road on Google maps, when looking at the satellite map of that area, there is a “road” that runs from Highway 17 up to Park West – however, we are fairly certain this is the electrical easement for the transmission line that runs through our property and that portion of Mount Pleasant." - Sarah Reynolds, Public Information Coordinator, Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission