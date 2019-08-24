On Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, Camp Happy Days will host their annual Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day in North Charleston Riverfront Park. The fun-filled event will be from 2-5 p.m. and will include snacks and activities for the whole family. Between a bounce house, slip n slides, and knowledgeable speakers, there is something for everyone.
Camp Happy Days is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to offer support and encouragement to children diagnosed with cancer and their families by providing cost free year-round programs, special events and access to crisis resources.
Admission for the event is free, but if you wish to donate or learn more about Camp Happy Days and their fight against pediatric cancer, please visit camphappydays.org/donations.