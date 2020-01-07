Susan G. Komen South Carolina announced a new event to focus on research and survivorship. The Promise Tea will take place on Feb. 2 at the Edisto Hall at the James Island County Park from 2-5 p.m.
The Promise Tea will celebrate survivors, those who are living with metastatic breast cancer, and the strides that Komen is making towards their vision of a world without breast cancer. Since the Affiliate’s founding, they have invested more than $11 million dollars in community health programs through grant funding to community nonprofits, as well as state and federal agencies. The event will feature Komen Funded Researcher Dr. Paula D. Bos as the keynote speaker, refreshments from Kaminski’s, and a $10 Raffle to support the Affiliate’s Mission.
“We are honored to have Dr. Bos share her research on metastatic breast cancer,” said interim executive director of Komen South Carolina, Lucy Spears. “Far too many receive this devastating diagnosis and we must continue to find ways to fight it. We hope that you will join us on Feb. 2 and help us get one step closer to a world without breast cancer.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit KomenSouthCarolina.org or contact the Charleston Komen office at (843) 556-8011.