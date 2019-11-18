The Charleston Basket Brigade (CBB), a nonprofit committed to bringing the community together to provide Thanksgiving meals to local families in need, is gearing up for its 12th annual event. This year, the brigade continues the heartfelt mission to raise $105,000 in order to provide 3,500 families across the Charleston tri-county area with Thanksgiving meals.
The brigade invites community members to volunteer with box assembly, meal assembly and meal delivery which all takes place at the Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall C (5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, 29418).
- Set up and box assembly — Monday, Nov. 25 | 1–5 p.m.: Help unload the food off of the trucks, set up the assembly lines, and assemble the 3,500 meal boxes needed.
- Meal assembly — Tuesday, Nov. 26 | 7–10 a.m.: Jump into line and help assemble meals in boxes and load them in cars for delivery. Meal assembly moves fast, so please arrive as early as you can! Stay after to help breakdown and clean up.
- Meal delivery — Tuesday, Nov. 26 | 8–11 a.m.: Help deliver meals to family homes, schools, churches and more. Once you check in, we will provide you with a pre-mapped delivery route and all of the information you need for each stop.
It only takes $30 to feed a family of six and 100% of donations raised are utilized to purchase food. Each box is filled with all of the ingredients necessary to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal – a 10-12 lb. turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, fresh rolls and a pumpkin pie. Also, inside the box is an anonymous letter that reads: “This comes to you from someone who cares about you. All we ask is that you take care of yourself well enough to be able to do this for someone else one day.”
What started in 2008 to feed 75 families, the CBB has raised a total of $850,000 which has served approximately 28,500 local families with Thanksgiving meals over the past 11 years.
“Every year is just as monumental as the one before,” said Pam Hartley, co-founder of the Charleston Basket Brigade. “Our mission isn’t only to provide families in need with food; it’s to provide families with a joyous and memorable holiday experience. The physical box of food gives families the ability to cook together, and gather together to enjoy a meal and special holiday with loved ones.”
“We’re beyond grateful for every donation that we receive, and welcome anyone to participate in our volunteer effort to experience the true awe of the basket brigade. Our hope is that our volunteers leave feeling the amazing impact they made to help our neighbors in need,” Hartley added.
As the largest community effort around Thanksgiving in the Charleston tri-county area, the CBB is an event that’s truly for the people by the people. This annual effort is achieved each year as a result of the thousands of people throughout the Lowcountry that that donate their time and money, and the CBB’s tireless, committed corporate partners – Carolina One Real Estate, who raises money and coordinates volunteers; Lowcountry Grocers Piggly Wiggly, who provides large discounts on food as well as the logistical manpower to deliver the semi-truck loads of food; Communities In Schools – The Charleston Area who locates our families in need; and Momentum Marketing who handles all event coordination, public relations and marketing outreach.
The CBB is a nonprofit. Individual and corporate donations are tax deductible and can be made online at charlestonbasketbrigade.org. All major credit cards are accepted and 100% of donations go towards buying food.