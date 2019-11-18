On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, the 10th annual Fried Turkey Glide 5K Fun Run will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Garris Landing in Awendaw.
There’s no pre-registration and no registration fee. You can run, walk, ride in a stroller, or do cartwheels in this fun 5K, which takes place in a pristine, Lowcountry setting. It’s all about doing things a little different, and being in the company of family and friends. Close to 200 people showed up last year.
Background
LeeAnn Reigart was tired of driving into Charleston every Thanksgiving morning to take part in a Turkey Trot 5K. The parking, registration, and overall logistics of participating and then returning home to Thanksgiving preparations was getting to be too much.
After buying a cottage on the waterfront overlooking Bull’s Bay, 15 miles from Mount Pleasant, Reigart and her husband started their own fun run in 2010. The event is called the Fried Turkey Glide as a tribute to doing things a little differently in the Lowcountry, including frying the Thanksgiving bird and getting in a fun run before the festivities.
The event features a scenic route, homemade beer, shots of Wild Turkey, and granola muffins awaiting participants at the finish line. On this course the miles are marked with pumpkins and runners, walkers, dogs, casual bikers, strollers, ATVs and golf carts are all welcome.
Reigart, a victim of pancreatic cancer, passed away on June 16, 2017. The 2016 Turkey Glide was the best attended, with more than 400 people participated – partly to enjoy the morning with friends and family, but mostly to show support for Reigart. The Fried Turkey Glide continues as a remembrance of LeeAnn Reigart ’s legacy as a fun-loving, easy-going, bubbly personality and her love of family and community.
This year, as every one, will be a tribute to her amazing spirit, embodying the essence of Thanksgiving by giving back to the community. Giveaways will include free t-shirts, awards and snacks.
Participants will gather at 9 a.m. at Garris Landing in Awendaw and the run begins at 9:30 a.m. From Mount Pleasant, north on Hwy. 17 and right on to SeeWee Road. Travel 3.4 miles and turn right on to Bull Island Road and follow it 1.6 miles to parking and the starting line. For more information, contact Jay Reigart at 843-693-4936 or jreigart@wkdickson.com.