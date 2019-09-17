Members of the African American Historic Commission and community members will be accepting donations to support the Bahamas through Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Items Needed:
- Clothing: New/gently used needed for all ages and sizes. Babies, children and adults.
- Including: T-shirts, underwear, socks, blankets, caps, eco-friendly tote bags, diapers, Depends, wipes, toilet tissue, paper towels, soap, deodorant, sanitary products, toothpaste, toothbrush, lotion, hand sanitizer.
Drop-Off Location Sites
- PS and Margurite Johnson Center- HQ of The African American Historic Settlement Commission
- 440 Venning St in The Old Village of Mount Pleasant
- Ascue Auto Body Paint Shop
- 1725 N. Hwy 17, Mount Pleasant
- Ebenezer Mount Zion AME Church
- 1095 Rifle Range Rd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
- Hrs: 10am – 4pm – Ph# 843 388-8616
- Cainhoy Fire Department
- 2451 Clement Ferry Rd Charleston 29492
- Unity Village Ministries
- 4138 Meeting St., North Charleston, SC 29405
Dates and times to drop-off donations:
Monday, Sept., 16 thru Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Any item you decide to donate will be very much appreciated and will make a huge difference in the lives of our neighbors in the Bahamas whose lives have been upended. Together, we can support the Bahamas.
Members of the African American Historic Commission and community members will arrive in the Bahamas by Sept. 27 to witness and assist with the actual distribution of all the donated items.